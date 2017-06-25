Family sets up fundraiser for victims of Temple Lake Park boating tragedy

Related Coverage Girl killed, father hurt when struck by boat on lake in Temple

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN and KWKT) – The family of girl killed when a houseboat ran over her and whose father lost his legs after he tried to save her has set up a Gofundme page to help pay for medical bills and funeral expenses.

Kaitlyn Oliver, 4, died and her father, Patrick Oliver, 37, had to have his legs amputated following the incident at Temple Lake Park at Lake Belton on Friday evening.

Patrick’s aunt, Christine Alfonso, told KXAN that he is still in critical condition and that a second surgery was planned Sunday afternoon. She said that doctors at Scott and White Medical Center-Temple are hopeful that they can save enough of his legs so that he can be fitted with prosthetic limbs.

Alfonso said that Patrick does not have medical insurance, and the family is asking for help to cover the expected extensive medical bills required for his recovery.

Police said that Jason Bernal ran over the father and his daughter with his recreational houseboat.

The officers said when the child became tangled in the propeller, her father jumped in to save her, but instead received injuries resulting in amputation of both legs.

They were both taken to Scott and White Medical Center-Temple.

Kaitlyn died at 7:45 p.m. Friday.

Bernal was charged Sunday with criminal negligent homicide. His bond was set at $150,000.