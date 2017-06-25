Family sets up fundraiser for victims of Temple Lake Park boating tragedy

By Published:
The Oliver family has set up this gofundme page to help with medical bills and funeral expenses for Kaitlyn Oliver and her father, Patrick.
The Oliver family has set up this gofundme page to help with medical bills and funeral expenses for Kaitlyn Oliver and her father, Patrick.

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN and KWKT) – The family of girl killed when a houseboat ran over her and whose father lost his legs after he tried to save her has set up a Gofundme page to help pay for medical bills and funeral expenses.

Kaitlyn Oliver, 4, died and her father, Patrick Oliver, 37, had to have his legs amputated following the incident at Temple Lake Park at Lake Belton on Friday evening.

Patrick’s aunt, Christine Alfonso, told KXAN that he is still in critical condition and that a second surgery was planned Sunday afternoon. She said that doctors at Scott and White Medical Center-Temple are hopeful that they can save enough of his legs so that he can be fitted with prosthetic limbs.

Alfonso said that Patrick does not have medical insurance, and the family is asking for help to cover the expected extensive medical bills required for his recovery.

Jason Bernal booking photo
Jason Bernal booking photo

Police said that Jason Bernal ran over the father and his daughter with his recreational houseboat.

The officers said when the child became tangled in the propeller, her father jumped in to save her, but instead received injuries resulting in amputation of both legs.

They were both taken to Scott and White Medical Center-Temple.

Kaitlyn died at 7:45 p.m. Friday.

Bernal was charged Sunday with criminal negligent homicide. His bond was set at $150,000.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s