Deadly New Braunfels bus crash case heads to a grand jury

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) – The driver of a pickup truck that crashed head-on into a church bus in March, killing 13 people, will be facing a grand jury Monday to decide what charges he could face.

It’s been almost three months since the crash, and the pastor of the church says his congregation is still healing.

“We’ve suffered a great loss, but that does not stop the progress of the gospel,” said New Braunfels First Baptist Church Pastor Brad McLean.

McLean says the first week after the crash was difficult. “We had seven funerals that week,” he said. “But as difficult as that week was, I believe the lord did a lot of work in the heart of our church by helping us to walk through that time together because we were together.”

The church bus was carrying 14 senior members of the church who were heading home from a retreat in south Texas. The preliminary report states 20-year-old Jack Dillon Young crossed over the solid white line 37 times and entered the grass roadside at least five times before hitting the church bus.

Young admitted to police that he had been taking a number of prescription medications, investigators found several of those pills as well as marijuana in his pickup at the scene.

With everything released so far, that hasn’t stopped the church from praying for Young, and even reaching out to him for support.

“We’ve had some of our Sunday school classes attempt to reach out, to share the love of Jesus Christ with him,” said McLean.

McLean says that day in March will not define who they are as a church. He adds on Monday as charges are discussed for Young that, that day will also not define his future.

“This young man was caught up in a moment, a horrible moment, but there’s forgiveness in that moment and there’s hope in the gospel and my hope would be that he would find that hope,” said McLean.

Since the crash, Young has not been in custody.