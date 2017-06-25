Austin businesses, citizens, organizations stand with city in opposing SB 4

By Published: Updated:
Susana Vivanco owns and Austin restaurant and filed an affidavit opposing Texas' Senate Bill 4. KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard.
Susana Vivanco owns and Austin restaurant and filed an affidavit opposing Texas' Senate Bill 4. KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard.

AUSTIN  (KXAN) — As the City of Austin prepares to head to court Monday to challenge the constitutionality of Texas’ new Senate Bill 4, the city’s case is supported by filings from citizens, businesses and organizations in the city who also oppose the law.

On Sunday KXAN spoke with Susana Vivanco, the owner of Lima Criolla Peruvian restaurant in Austin who has filed  an affidavit in that case opposing SB4. As an active member of the Hispanic community and the business community in Austin, Vivanco maintains that the immigration law will harm her business and the diversity of the Austin community as a whole.

“I don’t see any beneficial thing about this law, the Hispanic community is dense in Austin, and a lot of businesses have people from that community,” she explained. “I’ve heard a lot of conversations that they are planning to move if the law is on in Austin. Maybe they are planning to move to Mexico, Nevada or other states that are welcoming to immigrants.”

Vivanco is a legal permanent resident who moved from Peru to better her son’s education and then to chase her own dream of owning a restaurant.

“I was one of the ones who followed that dream, too, and, thanks to God, I got it,” she said. “So why not the other [immigrants]? Why to make their lives so hard?”

Vivanco, who used to live in Arizona prior to the immigration laws in 2010 said that SB 4 scares her especially because she worries it will play out in the same fashion. She worries SB 4 will drive immigrants and business to other states

“I agree, of course, if it’s a criminal and they commit crimes here, I support the deportation of that kind of person,” Vivanco said. “But for people who just come to be good people in the United States, why not give them the opportunity to go through all the paths to become resident, and then citizen?”

Tonight at 10 p.m., KXAN’s Alyssa Goard will tell you more about the parties supporting and opposing the City of Austin in this case. 

 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s