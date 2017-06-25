Austin businesses, citizens, organizations stand with city in opposing SB 4

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the City of Austin prepares to head to court Monday to challenge the constitutionality of Texas’ new Senate Bill 4, the city’s case is supported by filings from citizens, businesses and organizations in the city who also oppose the law.

On Sunday KXAN spoke with Susana Vivanco, the owner of Lima Criolla Peruvian restaurant in Austin who has filed an affidavit in that case opposing SB4. As an active member of the Hispanic community and the business community in Austin, Vivanco maintains that the immigration law will harm her business and the diversity of the Austin community as a whole.

“I don’t see any beneficial thing about this law, the Hispanic community is dense in Austin, and a lot of businesses have people from that community,” she explained. “I’ve heard a lot of conversations that they are planning to move if the law is on in Austin. Maybe they are planning to move to Mexico, Nevada or other states that are welcoming to immigrants.”

Vivanco is a legal permanent resident who moved from Peru to better her son’s education and then to chase her own dream of owning a restaurant.

“I was one of the ones who followed that dream, too, and, thanks to God, I got it,” she said. “So why not the other [immigrants]? Why to make their lives so hard?”

Vivanco, who used to live in Arizona prior to the immigration laws in 2010 said that SB 4 scares her especially because she worries it will play out in the same fashion. She worries SB 4 will drive immigrants and business to other states

“I agree, of course, if it’s a criminal and they commit crimes here, I support the deportation of that kind of person,” Vivanco said. “But for people who just come to be good people in the United States, why not give them the opportunity to go through all the paths to become resident, and then citizen?”

