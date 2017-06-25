4 killed in head-on crash near La Grange

By Published:

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Four people died, including a three-year-old girl, when a car on the wrong side of the road slammed head-on into a pickup truck, said a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It happened at about 11:47 a.m. late Sunday morning when a 2009 Hyundai Sonata was going westbound on SH 159 about half a mile from La Grange struck a eastbound 2000 GMC Sierra pickup, DPS said.

All three people in the car died at the scene. They were driver Sherry Williams, 26, DeMarkkus Johnson, 25, and the girl, 3, who DPS did not identify. All three were from La Grange.

The driver of the pickup, Juan Benavidez, 48, of La Grange, was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries at 1:54 p.m., DPS said. Two passengers in the pickup were also taken to Dell Seton in stable condition. They were Joshua Benavidez, 21, and Jared Venavidez, 16, both of La Grange.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, DPS said. No charges are expected to be filed since the wrong-way driver did not survive.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s