4 killed in head-on crash near La Grange

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Four people died, including a three-year-old girl, when a car on the wrong side of the road slammed head-on into a pickup truck, said a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It happened at about 11:47 a.m. late Sunday morning when a 2009 Hyundai Sonata was going westbound on SH 159 about half a mile from La Grange struck a eastbound 2000 GMC Sierra pickup, DPS said.

All three people in the car died at the scene. They were driver Sherry Williams, 26, DeMarkkus Johnson, 25, and the girl, 3, who DPS did not identify. All three were from La Grange.

The driver of the pickup, Juan Benavidez, 48, of La Grange, was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries at 1:54 p.m., DPS said. Two passengers in the pickup were also taken to Dell Seton in stable condition. They were Joshua Benavidez, 21, and Jared Venavidez, 16, both of La Grange.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, DPS said. No charges are expected to be filed since the wrong-way driver did not survive.