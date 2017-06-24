The Backyard to emerge as a place where music, food and business converge

BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) — The Backyard music venue in Bee Cave is back with the help of local billionaire John Paul DeJoria, but it’ll look different from how you remember it.

Saturday afternoon developers hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at the site off Bee Cave Parkway. Dozens of people gathered for the event and a performance by singer and songwriter Bob Schneider.

The Backyard, which opened in the spring of 1993, was home to numerous Willie Nelson concerts through the years. In 2014, the venue was closed as developer and owner Chris Milam re-envisioned the entire space as a mixed-use development.

According to Community Impact News, the city approved a planned development district in December 2014 to build two data centers and an energy center along with a revamped outdoor music venue. The location also has a 125-room boutique hotel and 12 office buildings.

Some people who live nearby have voiced concerns over the years spent planning that the project will increase traffic in the area and create problems with noise disturbances. Developers said again Saturday they believe the impact will be minimal.

“We have two large parking garages on either side of the venue; we have large roads feeding it,” Milam said. “We’re adding new public roadway infrastructure, new signals all the way around the site, not just on the site.”

On KXAN News at 9 and 10, Chris Davis explores why the plans include data centers and why the developers say they’ll be completely off the energy grid.