Road closures to watch out for during ‘Keep Austin Weird Festival and 5K’

The annual Keep Austin Weird Festival and 5K is back Saturday for it’s 15th year. The festival celebrates the spirit of the city and brings people together with food, music, costumes and a 5K marathon that has been dubbed “the slowest 5K you’ll ever run”.

The celebration begins at 4 p.m. with the festival happening on Riverside Drive between Auditorium Shores and The Long Center for the Performing Arts. The festival is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to come in costumes and enjoy live local music, armadillo races, bat spitting contest, Willie Nelson braid station, mini pedi-cab races and more.

The festival will be followed by the 5K starting at 6 p.m. on Riverside Drive in front of the Long Center.

The 5K will cause road closures at Ceaser Chavez and Riverside from 1st Street to North Lamar Boulevard.

While the festival is free, tickets for the 5K are $35 and $1 of every ticket sold goes directly to the Central Texas Food Bank.

 

