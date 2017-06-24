Plane skids, crashes at Burnet Airport

(AUSTIN) KXAN — A small plane crashed Saturday morning after skidding off the runway at the Burnet Municipal Airport according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at 7:31 a.m. As the plane was landing it began skidding to the left off the runway. While the aircraft, a small Cessna Bellanca Viking, remained upright on its belly, it did have a broken wing.

The pilot was removed from the plane without any injuries according to DPS. The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and the official cause of the crash is still being investigated.