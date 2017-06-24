New center aims to bring wildlife rehab services to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is a place for animals to get the care they need by people who truly love what they do.

The Amarillo area was in need of a wildlife rehab center. That is when the owner and founder of Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Stephanie Oravetz made her dream a reality.

“When I moved up here, I thought honestly well it’s kind of flat and it was a bigger city so I figured there’s probably not that much wildlife, they probably already have wildlife rehabbers here and I was wrong and wrong,” said Oravetz.

Right now, the center is going through a renovation process to get open. The center is a non-profit organization that strictly relies on volunteers.

Nicole Mustoe, a volunteer at the center said, “We found out about the wildlife center being built out here and thought it would be a great opportunity to help give back to our community and to help the animals.”

The center needs help with the construction. Before the center can open, they need three major things: flooring, septic, and a heating/AC unit. Volunteers of all ages are welcome to devote their time to help. There are two experienced foreman on site to oversee the construction. The foreman help volunteers build and do parts of the construction work.

The folks at the center do this for the love they have for animals. At the end of they day, they say it is all about releasing the animals back into the wild.

If you would like to donate or volunteer you can visit their Facebook Page, Website, or give them a call at 806-680-BITE (2483).