More people expected to travel this July Fourth than ever before

FILE: Traffic on North MoPac at Cesar Chavez Road on Nov. 30, 2016. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — More people are expected to head out of town this Fourth of July than ever before.

AAA Texas forecasts more than 3.2 million people in the Lone Star State will travel this Independence Day weekend — a 3.2 percent increase from last year.

Nationally, AAA says 44.2 million people across the country will travel 50 miles or more.

That’s 1.25 million more travelers than last year, making it the most traveled Independence Day weekend since AAA has been keeping track.

AAA considers the July 4 holiday travel period to go from Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4.

AAA breaks down travel by category, and finds that travel by automobile is the primary mode of all Americans and Texans.

Texas

  • Automobile – 2.7 million Up 3.1%
  • Air Travel – 299,000 Up 5.9%
  • Other Travel (Trains, Buses, Cruise Ships) – 190,000 Up 0.3%
  • Texas Total Travel Volume – 3.2 million Up 3.2%

National

  • Automobile – 37.5 million Up 2.9%
  • Air Travel – 3.4 million Up 4.6%
  • Other Travel (Trains, Buses, Cruise Ships) – 3.3 million Up 1.4%
  • National Total Travel Volume – 44.2 million Up 2.9%

