Man, daughter hurt on Texas lake after being struck by boat

TEMPLE, Texas (AP) — A Central Texas man had his legs amputated and his young daughter suffered severe lacerations when they were struck by a boat.

Temple police said in a statement that the 37-year-old man was attempting to rescue his 4-year-old daughter Friday evening after she was struck by the propeller of a craft described by authorities as a recreational house boat.

The man suffered injuries that resulted in the loss of his legs. Police say he and his daughter were run over by the boat at Temple Lake Park, about 10 miles northwest of downtown Temple.

Both were taken to a hospital in serious condition. Authorities have not identified them.

Police say the investigation is continuing and it’s not clear if charges will be filed against the driver of the boat.