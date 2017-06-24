Fireworks go on sale, still illegal within Austin city limits

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Fireworks go on sale today just in time for the Fourth of July holiday. But the Austin Fire Department wants to remind everyone that fireworks are illegal within the Austin city limits and within 5,000 feet outside the city limits.

The fine for possessing fireworks within those limits is $568 and if your fireworks cause bodily harm or property damage, you will be charged with assault and/or arson which are both felonies. Austin Fire Chief Rhoda Mae Kerr says its just not worth it.

“The best way to enjoy fireworks this Fourth of July holiday is to leave them to the professionals,” he says.

There are certain items like smoke bombs, wooden stick sparklers and poppers are commonly listed as fireworks but are not illegal to have within Austin city limits. These items can still be dangerous and should be handled with caution.

The Austin Police Department will be responding to fireworks complaint calls that they receive on the 311 system. If you have any firework complaints, be sure to call 311 instead of 911.

