Community meeting gathers input for future of Seaholm Waterfront

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
2015 FILE: Seaholm Intake proposal 2 (City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department)
2015 FILE: Seaholm Intake proposal 2 (City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites are still working to figure out what to do with a local facility that’s no longer in use.

The historic Seaholm Intake Facility is by the Lady Bird Lake waterfront between the Pfluger Bridge and Shoal Creek bridge.

Two non-profits are paying $450,000 for a study on how to best use the old intake facility and the surrounding three acres.

A public input meeting was held Saturday morning where Austinites were able to say what they want to see done with the space.

But if you missed it, it’s not too late to provide your input by taking this online survey. You can also visit www.seaholmwaterfront.org to learn more information about the project and to find out about future community input meetings..

Kimberley McNeeley, acting director of the Austin Parks and Recreation Department, says they’re very interested in hearing the community’s vision for what is known as the Seaholm Waterfront.

“Making the public aware of the remarkable historic features of the Seaholm buildings and discussing different strategies and visions for future use with the community is what a project like this is all about,” McNeeley said.

A map of the Seaholm Waterfront area. (Austin Parks and Recreation Department)
A map of the Seaholm Waterfront area. (Austin Parks and Recreation Department)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s