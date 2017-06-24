Community meeting gathers input for future of Seaholm Waterfront

Related Coverage City seeks more public input for Seaholm Intake Facility’s future

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites are still working to figure out what to do with a local facility that’s no longer in use.

The historic Seaholm Intake Facility is by the Lady Bird Lake waterfront between the Pfluger Bridge and Shoal Creek bridge.

Two non-profits are paying $450,000 for a study on how to best use the old intake facility and the surrounding three acres.

A public input meeting was held Saturday morning where Austinites were able to say what they want to see done with the space.

But if you missed it, it’s not too late to provide your input by taking this online survey. You can also visit www.seaholmwaterfront.org to learn more information about the project and to find out about future community input meetings..

Kimberley McNeeley, acting director of the Austin Parks and Recreation Department, says they’re very interested in hearing the community’s vision for what is known as the Seaholm Waterfront.

“Making the public aware of the remarkable historic features of the Seaholm buildings and discussing different strategies and visions for future use with the community is what a project like this is all about,” McNeeley said.