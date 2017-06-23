‘You’re my butter half’ becomes latest Austin mural to get tagged

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The “You’re My Butter Half” mural in east Austin was vandalized Friday, becoming the latest vvandalism of a mural around town.

The mural, located at 2000 E. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., joins other murals around Austin in being a popular place to take photos and selfies with friends and family visiting from out of town.

In March, the “I Love You So Much” mural on the side of Jo’s Coffee Shop on South Congress Avenue was tagged by a vandal and eventually repainted by the artist. Last summer, the “Hi How Are you” mural at Guadalupe Street and 21st Street was spray painted with a red cross.

More recently, the painting over of an east Austin mural depicting famous African-American musicians, replacing it with a white wall, drew outrage even though it was the building’s owner — and not vandalism — behind the change. The controversy highlights how many in Austin feel about murals throughout the city, ranging from “punny” wall murals like “You’re My Butter Half” to paintings that have cultural ties to their neighborhood.

At the end of 2016, the city had a backlog of more than 600 service requests for graffiti removal. The city expects to be caught up with the service backlog by September, which will coincide with the creation of a citywide volunteer group to remove graffiti.

KXAN has reached out to police for any information available on the most recent tagging case on MLK, Jr. Blvd.