Year of free cupcakes offered as reward for arrest of suspect using fake money

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The owner of two cupcake stores in Williamson County is pulling out the big guns in response to a man using fake $50 bills at area businesses, including his.

No, not actual big guns — just the response from the community you might get when offering a year of free cupcakes as a reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The last time the suspect used fake bills was at around 6:30 p.m. on June 16 at Gigi’s Cupcakes’ location in Georgetown. Owner Chet Kenisell says neighboring businesses in the Wolf Ranch Town Center at 1030 W. University Ave. have also been hit by the same suspect using the fake fifties.

In the more than six minute video posted on the store’s Facebook page, the suspect, described by the owner as a very tall man possibly in his mid 20s, appears to make multiple purchases each with a different $50 bill. In the end, the suspect walks out of the store with a few baked goods and a hefty amount of (real) change.

Kenisell says while the employee working that day was new, the suspect has hit the Georgetown store as well as the Cedar Park location before.

Since the most recent incident, the owner has implemented new procedures to prevent this from happening again, including using currency markers, not accepting bills larger than $20 and instructing his employees to look at the bill’s watermark.

In case you’re wondering — of course you are — the “year of free cupcakes” amounts to four cupcakes a week for 52 weeks.