Who is moving to the Lone Star State?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People are moving to Texas in droves and if it feels like you’re meeting more transplants from California, you’re not alone.

According to a study by the Texas Association of Realtors, more people from California are moving to Texas than any other state. In 2015, 65,546 people left California to settle in the Lone Star State. On the flip side, California is also the top state for outgoing Texans, with nearly 42,000 Texans moving there in 2015.

The report shows most of the Californians coming to Texas are leaving the Los Angeles area.

“The data in this report came as no surprise to Texans, especially those who have transplanted from California,” said Attorney General Paxton in a press release. “I talk to people almost every day who made the trek from California to Texas, and without fail, they tell me their move is due to either greater job opportunities, much lower-priced housing, an escape from a left-coast political climate, or just a better quality of culture and life.”

In the same year, Texas experienced a net gain of out-of-state residents with more than 107,000 people moving to the state than Texas residents moving out of state. At the county level, Harris County led the state with a net gain of approximately 19,000 residents relocating to the country from out of state. Travis County ranked fifth, behind Tarrant County.

So where are Travis County residents moving to? The report shows Williamson County gained more than 4,800 people from Travis County in 2015; followed by Hays County with 2,733 people.

While Texas is popular, Florida actually ranked first in the number of people moving to its state.