WATCH: Texas 1-year-old thrown from moving vehicle

LAREDO, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas child was thrown out of a moving car and it was all captured on video.

Dashcam video captured a vehicle turning on a Laredo street, when all of a sudden, the left back door opens in the middle of the road. That was enough to throw the young child outside the car.

The one-year-old child was treated for scrapes and bruises when paramedics arrived.

The woman who shot the video was waiting at the light when the incident happened.

She says she’s sharing the video to remind parents of the dangers of not properly locking the car doors and not properly buckling in your child.

Laredo police say the woman was cited for failing to buckle the child.

No word yet if the woman who was cited was the mother of the child.