WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A three-vehicle crash had parts of State Highway 29 blocked in between Liberty Hill and Bertram, Friday afternoon.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. on SH 29 near Old Highway 29. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A KXAN viewer sent a photo of the crash that showed a boat on the side of the highway, but it’s not clear if the boat was being towed or not.