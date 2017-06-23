Top 5 videos of the week on KXAN.com

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “There is absolutely no justification for running a light that has been red for 24 seconds,” the post made Tuesday evening by the Elgin Police Department said.

The driver appears to come inches from T-boning a pickup truck going the other direction. Video of the near-miss was one of the top 5 videos on KXAN.com this week.

KXAN Viewers also paid close attention to the story of a puppy rescued from a hot car in Manor that, on Thursday, a judge ruled was to be returned to its owner. These are the top 5 videos on KXAN.com this week:

5. Elgin PD: ‘No justification’ for running light that has been red for 24 seconds

4. Manor police rescue puppy from hot car at Walmart, arrest owner

3. Teenager shot, killed in New Braunfels 

2. Teen accused of shooting cyclist with shotgun was ‘blowing off steam’

1. Driver fights with homeless man in Austin traffic

