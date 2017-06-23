The internet falls in love with Zola, the dancing gorilla

By Published:
Zola the gorilla at Dallas Zoo. (Courtesy: Dallas Zoo)
Zola the gorilla at Dallas Zoo. (Courtesy: Dallas Zoo)

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — Everyone has fallen in love with Zola, the gorilla, and his awesome dance moves.

Earlier this week, zoo keeper Ashley Orr filmed 14-year-old Zola frolicking in a kiddie pool and having the best time spinning around. Apparently Zola has been perfecting his dance moves since he was a youngster at the Calgary Zoo. 

Zola is a Western lowland gorilla and the youngest member of Dallas Zoo’s bachelor troop, which is made up of three other male gorillas.

The Dallas Zoo says Zola’s pool is used as part of their enrichment program which providing them mental and physical stimulation. His dancing is normal “play behavior” and he doesn’t even need music to bust a move!

If you want to check out Zola, the Dallas Zoo is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s