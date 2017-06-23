The internet falls in love with Zola, the dancing gorilla

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — Everyone has fallen in love with Zola, the gorilla, and his awesome dance moves.

Earlier this week, zoo keeper Ashley Orr filmed 14-year-old Zola frolicking in a kiddie pool and having the best time spinning around. Apparently Zola has been perfecting his dance moves since he was a youngster at the Calgary Zoo.

Zola is a Western lowland gorilla and the youngest member of Dallas Zoo’s bachelor troop, which is made up of three other male gorillas.

The Dallas Zoo says Zola’s pool is used as part of their enrichment program which providing them mental and physical stimulation. His dancing is normal “play behavior” and he doesn’t even need music to bust a move!

If you want to check out Zola, the Dallas Zoo is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.