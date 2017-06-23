Texan, 47, accused of sex assault of his so-called wife, 13

RICHMOND, Texas (AP) — A 47-year-old man has been charged with raping a 14-year-old Houston-area girl who investigators say told a doctor she was his wife and they were having sex.

Fort Bend County jail records Steven Carty was being held Thursday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, with bond at $100,000. The girl’s 39-year-old mother was charged with endangering a child by criminal negligence, with bond at $10,000.

“I find the whole situation terribly disturbing,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “The victim was a child when she entered this so called marriage with a much older man and she is still a child who needs us to look after her well-being.”

A sheriff’s statement says Child Protective Services on June 5 reported a 14-year-old girl told a doctor that she was married, sexually active and wed at age 13.

Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed a law that says the youngest age to legally marry is 16, but only if emancipated from parents.