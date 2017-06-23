Suspect sought in north Hays County burglary

Suspect sought in connection to Driftwood burglary (Hays County Sheriff's photo)
DRIFTWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities have released a photo of a man believed to be connected to a June 1 burglary.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said the man is accused of burglarizing a home in the 11000 block of Farm to Market 150 in Driftwood.

Three 43″ televisions, a Playstation 3 and games and an airless paint sprayer were taken from the home.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of this individual please call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 393-7896 or Detective Ryan Hayden at (512) 268-0349 OR Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477). Remember, you may also submit information electronically from the link on the Hays County Crime Stoppers website or by using the free “TipSubmit” application from a smart phone. Information leading to the arrest and indictment of criminal suspect(s) may be eligible for a CASH reward of up to $1,000. All calls are confidential and callers will remain anonymous. You do not have to give your name and you will not have to testify in court.

Vehicle sought in connection to Driftwood burglary (Hays County Sheriff's photo)
