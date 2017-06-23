Sniper sets world record killing ISIS fighter from 2.2 miles away

A sniper with Canada’s elite special forces in Iraq recently broke the world record for longest confirmed kill shot in military history.

The shot traveled an astonishing 3,540 meters, or about 2.2 miles, before reaching its target – killing an ISIS insurgent in Iraq sometime in the past month, according to a report by The Globe and Mail.

The feat shattered the previous record by more than half a mile and required the bullet to travel approximately 10 seconds before reaching its target.

From 2.2 miles away, the sniper had to actually factor in the curvature of the Earth when taking aim, not to mention a swirling wind and elevation difference given the shooter was in a high-rise building.

The shooter was using the McMillan TAC50-C rifle like the one shown in the headline photo of this article.

The Globe and Mail reports a “military insider,” speaking of the shot, said, “This is an incredible feat. It is a world record that might never be equaled.”