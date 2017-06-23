Rescuers searching for missing swimmer at McKinney Falls State Park

Published:
FILE - The lower falls at McKinney Falls State Park (KXAN File Photo/Andy Jechow)
FILE - The lower falls at McKinney Falls State Park (KXAN File Photo/Andy Jechow)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department’s Water Rescue Task Force was activated Friday evening to search for a missing swimmer in McKinney Falls State Park.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics were called to the park at 6:26 p.m. Multiple searchers are in the water looking for the swimmer, AFD says.

In January 2016, KXAN reported the state park was adding new security features after several drownings at the popular swimming spot on Onion Creek.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information. 

