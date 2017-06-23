Police need help identifying east Austin robbery suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are releasing photos of a man accused of robbing someone last week in east Austin in hopes of identifying him.

Austin police say the robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. on June 15 in the 3700 block of Goodwin Avenue. A victim said two men armed with a weapon robbed him at his home. Police believe the suspects followed the victim to this home.

While there were two suspects, investigators only have pictures of one of them, plus the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.