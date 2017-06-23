Killeen official who imposed $4B bond facing fresh scrutiny

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — A Central Texas court official who imposed a whopping $4 billion bond on a murder suspect is drawing fresh scrutiny after she declined to recuse herself and oversaw a court hearing involving her son.

Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols tells the Temple Daily Telegram that Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown may have violated ethics rules by conducting Thursday’s hearing.

Brown arraigned her 55-year-old son, setting his bond at $2,000 on a charge of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

She was unavailable for comment Friday.

She’s facing a state complaint after imposing the $4 billion bond early this year in a separate case.

Brown said at the time the bond amount was a jab at a “broken” judicial system that sets bonds so high defendants are forced to remain in jail.

___

Information from: Temple (Texas) Daily Telegram, http://www.tdtnews.com