HomeAway ready for 2K more employees after leasing new office

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s HomeAway is ready for growth in the vacation rental business and announced Friday the company will occupy a new 16-story office tower in The Domain, the location’s largest.

The new 315,000 square foot building, which will be located are the intersection of Domain Drive and Alterra Parkway, will accommodate an extra 2,0000 employees on the product and design, engineering and information technology teams. HomeAway’s tech team has grown by 50 percent in the past two years.

“As a global company headquartered in Austin and as the largest and fastest growing consumer tech company based in our hometown, we are well poised to attract the very best talent,” said John Kim, HomeAway president. “We’re already hiring at a rapid rate across all disciplines worldwide, and our new offices will help us continue to grow, especially as we look for talented designers, engineers and data scientists.”

Dallas-based TIER REIT will co-develop the building with Austin-based Endeavor Real Estate Group. A groundbreaking is expected shortly.

The company plans to maintain its presence downtown and in south Austin, with a move-in to the new location in 2019.