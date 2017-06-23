CPS removes 2 children from Fayette Co. home where meth was found

Drugs and paraphernalia found in Fayette County home where children were removed (Fayette County Sheriff's photo)
Drugs and paraphernalia found in Fayette County home where children were removed (Fayette County Sheriff's photo)

MULDOON, Texas (KXAN) — A woman was arrested after authorities say they found drug paraphernalia and meth inside her home Thursday afternoon.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Brandy Darlene Calhoun, 34, gave consent for her Muldoon-area home to be searched around 2:30 p.m.

Deputies were called to the scene on Davis Road to assist Child Protective Services in removing two children from the home.

Calhoun was charged with felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.

No other details about the case have been released.

