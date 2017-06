HUTTO (KXAN) — Williamson County and Texas Department of Public Safety authorities are on scene of a fatal crash in Hutto but have released few details about the situation.

A tweet made around 6:15 a.m. said there is a major crash at Highway 79 and Limmer Loop. Westbound 79 is currently shutdown and drivers are being asked to stay out of the area.

One person is confirmed dead.

Major crash Hwy 79 at Limmer Loop. Hwy 79 w/b shut down.1 confirmed fatality. DPS working crash. pic.twitter.com/u9p4JMmhm4 — WilCo Sheriff's PIO (@WilCoSheriffPIO) June 23, 2017

This is a developing story and expected to be updated.