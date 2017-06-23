APD hiring new officers to fill gaps, but command wants hundreds more

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department grew by 70 officers Friday, as members of the 136th cadet class graduated and received their badges.

The cadets, who recently completed their 30-week training course, walked across the stage at the AISD Performing Arts Center in front of friends and family members, shaking hands with Chief Brian Manley and command staff.

The new officers help fill 109 positions vacant within the department, according to the APD recruitment divison’s numbers. Combine that with a class that graduates in December, and APD says the department should be fully staffed to budgeted levels by the end of the year.

But that’s still far short of where the department would like to be. APD leaders and Austin Police Association president Ken Casaday say they’d like to add hundreds of new positions.

