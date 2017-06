JONESTOWN, Texas (KXAN) — First responders tried to save a woman trapped under a vehicle in Jonestown, Thursday evening. The woman in her 50s has died at the scene.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics, who were called at 6:38 p.m. to the 10600 block of Deer Canyon Road, near FM 1431, were working to extricate the woman from the vehicle.

Additional details were not immediately available.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information.