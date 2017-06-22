WATCH: Motorcyclist plows through healthcare protesters

SAN FRANCISCO, California (NBC News) — A dangerous motorcycle stunt in the middle of a San Francisco healthcare protest was caught on camera.

It happened Wednesday when a man on a motorcycle rode into a crowd of people protesting republican efforts to change federal healthcare.

Protesters were lying on the ground staging a ‘Die-in’ when the cyclist came through the crowd.

Fortunately, he didn’t hit anyone during the stunt.

The man was riding the wrong direction down a one way street when he rolled through about 20 people gathered for the event.

One protestor said “Everyone thought he was just confused, but he didn’t stop, and at some point it became clear he was going to come through the crowd, and people jumped out of the way.”

A suspect is in custody but charges have not yet been determined.