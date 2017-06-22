Voice of Express stops by More Than the Score

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mike Capps is the only radio voice the Round Rock Express have ever had. Recently Capps broadcast his 2500th game. But Capps had amazing broadcast career before making the move to the broadcast booth. Capps stopped by More Than the Score to share part of his story.
