UT’s Jarrett Allen drafted in first round by Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets selected big man Jarrett Allen from Texas with the 22nd pick of the NBA draft on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-11 Allen, a one-and-done player for the Longhorns, averaged 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for Texas last season.

“I’m super excited for Jarrett and his family,” Texas head coach Shaka Smart said. “This is a life-changing day. I truly believe he will continue to make explosive growth. He has all the attributes of a player who will get better and better with time. Jarrett also is a high-level, high-character individual and that matters. It mattered here at The University of Texas and it will matter in his professional career. We’re really looking forward to following his progress.”

Brooklyn had the worst record in the NBA last season (20-62) and could have had the first pick in the draft if the previous regime had not traded it to Boston in 2013 in a deal that brought Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Nets. The Celtics also hold Brooklyn’s first-round pick next season.

Earlier this week, the Nets traded pick No. 27 and center Brook Lopez to Los Angeles for D’Angelo Russell and center Timofey Mozgov. Russell was the second pick in the 2015 draft.