Third suspect in rape of 4 women in Austin apartment arrested in Corpus Christi

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect on the run after the alleged rape of four women in a southeast Austin apartment last week has been caught in Corpus Christi, Austin police say.

Emmanuel Grear, 20, was described as being very mobile after the incident, evading arrest by police as they searched for him after the alleged rape, robbery and kidnappings in the early morning hours of Friday, June 16.

Chief of Police Brian Manley said the five women involved, who first had contact with Grear at a gas station a few days before the incident, were visiting from out of town and were looking to buy marijuana from the suspects.

When the first victim entered the apartment in the 2100 block of Burton Drive, she was met at the door by Christopher Jaramillo, 19, who had his face covered. Forced to undress, the woman was allegedly held at gunpoint and zip-tied before being raped by Jaramillo and Grear.

According to court documents, Grear told her, “I guess you can tell you’re not getting weed.” The four women waiting outside were then lured in by the suspects using the first victim’s phone. Police say three of these women were also raped by the suspects.

A third man in the apartment, Demetri Rogers, 23, is also accused of sexually assaulting the women and, at one point, putting a gun to a woman’s head and a knife to her throat.

Jaramillo and Rogers were arrested and held on charges including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery. A fourth, unidentified suspect was also involved, but little is known about the extent of his involvement.

Austin police say they are looking into social media posts possibly made by Grear that claim innocence.

According to court records, Grear was accused of pistol whipping a woman during a robbery in 2015.