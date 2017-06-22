Third boy linked to murder of New Braunfels teenager

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A third juvenile has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Conrad Kuntz in New Braunfels.

The third suspect, a 16-year-old male, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with robbery. Investigators say on June 17, Kuntz met the three suspects at around 10 p.m. on Lahn Road. During the course of the exchange, one of the 16-year-olds tried to rob someone in the group, which led to a physical altercation. Police say they cannot elaborate on who was being robbed.

During the fight, police say a 15-year-old male pulled out a handgun and fired a shot, striking Kuntz. The victim died at the scene.

Police have charged the 15-year-old and one of the 16-year-olds with murder. The second 16-year-old suspect is only facing a robbery charge at this time.

Kuntz was laid to rest Thursday morning. On Wednesday evening, friends and family gathered along the Comal River to remember Kuntz with a tree planting and balloon release.