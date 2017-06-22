Summer in Galveston

Mary Beth Bassett from the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau stopped by the studio today to remind viewers that a great summer vacation at the beach is a quick four-hour drive from Austin. And the beaches are bigger and better than ever thanks to an ambitious $19.5 million project that was completed in April. It added more than 1 million cubic yards of sand to the beaches along the Seawall making them at least 50 feet wider. And there’s more to Galveston than the beach. Families will enjoy visiting attractions like Moody Gardens that just completed a $37 million renovation to its Aquarium Pyramid. Schlitterbahn Waterpark became home to the world’s largest water coaster, Massiv, last year. The Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier features rides, games and more. History buffs will enjoy taking in the large collection of Victorian architecture throughout the island and visiting Bishop’s Palace and Moody Mansion. Opened in 2015, The Bryan Museum features the worlds’ largest collection of art and artifacts related to the Southwest. It’s housed in what once was the Galveston Orphans Home. All of this fun is bound to make you hungry! Galveston’s culinary scene offers so many options — from the freshest Gulf seafood to tasty steaks, Tex Mex, Greek, Italian, Cajun and much more. Stay in Galveston midweek and save. You can find out where to stay, what to do and more at the Visitor Information Center at 2328 Broadway Avenue in Galveston. Call 888-425-4753 or go to Galveston.com for more details.

