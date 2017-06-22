Summer Fun with Moody Gardens

Things are heating up and expanding at Moody Gardens this summer with the opening of their Aquarium Pyramid, following a $37 million renovation project, and the addition of several new attractions! Moody Gardens is thrilled to take guests on a new underwater adventure in the Aquarium Pyramid, where they will meet our new Humboldt penguins, dance with jellyfish in their colorful gallery and get up close with touch tanks featuring sharks, stingrays, moon jellies and more! New attractions also include Da Vinci: The Exhibition in the Discovery Museum, which follows the life of Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci. They are also taking guests on a Jurassic adventure when Dinos Alive returns to Galveston Island, complete with life-like animatronic dinosaurs, including a full-size Tyrannosaurus. Guests can also experience the Amazon Rainforest in their new 3D film, Amazon Adventures 3D and learn about animal mimicry and natural selection. Don’t forget about Palm Beach and Bands on the Sand! Cool off and sink your toes in white sand at this private oasis and stick around for Bands on the Sand each Friday and Saturday night. There’s a live music concert with the show ending in fireworks over Offats Bayou. Moody Gardens is open daily from 10 AM to 8 PM.Give them a call at 800-582-4673 or go to moodygardens.com for more information.

