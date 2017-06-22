Police urge famous treasure hunt to be called off after two deaths

Related Coverage Treasure hunter disappears searching for $2 million in gold

SANTA FE, N.M. (KOB) — New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassetas is asking author Forrest Fenn to call off the search for Fenn’s treasure after another treasure hunter is believed to have lost his life on a quest to find it.

“I think there’s a certain amount of responsibility. We’ve had two deaths in conjunction with this,” Kassettas said.

Fenn says the treasure’s hidden somewhere in the mountains north of Santa Fe.

For years, thousands of people have set out in search of the treasure chest said to contain $2 million in gold and jewels.

“People start to make decisions that aren’t based in good sound judgment when it comes to money, much less than a million dollars. So I think he really needs to evaluate what atmosphere he’s created,” Kassetas said.

Last year, 54-year-old Randy Bilyeu from Colorado died while searching for Fenn’s treasure. At the time Fenn said he’s always cautioned people searching for the treasure.

“The treasure’s not hidden in a dangerous place and I’ve said many times that don’t look for the treasure any place an 80-year-old man couldn’t put a 42 pound box,” he said.