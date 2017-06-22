Police urge famous treasure hunt to be called off after two deaths

NBC News Published:
Treasure hunter believed to have lost his life looking for Fenn's Treasure (NBC News)
Treasure hunter believed to have lost his life looking for Fenn's Treasure (NBC News)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KOB) — New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassetas is asking author Forrest Fenn to call off the search for Fenn’s treasure after another treasure hunter is believed to have lost his life on a quest to find it.

“I think there’s a certain amount of responsibility. We’ve had two deaths in conjunction with this,” Kassettas said.

Fenn says the treasure’s hidden somewhere in the mountains north of Santa Fe.

This undated photo provided by Forrest Fenn shows an estimated 2 million dollars of gold jewelry and other artifacts that Fenn has hidden for treasures hunters to find. Thousands have set off into the wilds of the West in search for Forrest Fenn’s cache of gold, jewelry and artifacts. But until now, none of the treasure hunters has been in such a dangerous predicament as Randy Bilyeu, who has gone missing along Rio Grande in northern New Mexico. (Forrest Fenn via AP)
This undated photo provided by Forrest Fenn shows an estimated 2 million dollars of gold jewelry and other artifacts that Fenn has hidden for treasures hunters to find. Thousands have set off into the wilds of the West in search for Forrest Fenn’s cache of gold, jewelry and artifacts. But until now, none of the treasure hunters has been in such a dangerous predicament as Randy Bilyeu, who has gone missing along Rio Grande in northern New Mexico. (Forrest Fenn via AP)

For years, thousands of people have set out in search of the treasure chest said to contain $2 million in gold and jewels.

“People start to make decisions that aren’t based in good sound judgment when it comes to money, much less than a million dollars. So I think he really needs to evaluate what atmosphere he’s created,” Kassetas said.

Last year, 54-year-old Randy Bilyeu from Colorado died while searching for Fenn’s treasure. At the time Fenn said he’s always cautioned people searching for the treasure.

“The treasure’s not hidden in a dangerous place and I’ve said many times that don’t look for the treasure any place an 80-year-old man couldn’t put a 42 pound box,” he said.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s