PHOTO: Lockhart police investigate first arson case at a business in years

By Published:
The suspect in a Lockhart arson case (Lockhart Police Department Photo)
LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Police are asking for your help identifying the suspect believed to have set fire to hay bales outside Caldwell County Farm & Ranch at 519 Colorado St./US 183 over the weekend.

An officer says this is the first arson case involving a business in years.

Lockhart officers say the arson happened at around 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17. The suspect appears to be wearing a red in color t-shirt with white lettering, blue basketball shorts with two vertical lines on the side of the shorts, black and white Jordan brand tennis shoes and possibly wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident should call Lockhart police and ask to speak with Detective Mahan or Detective Bell at 512-398-4401.

