New Music and Good Vibes With Waterloo Records

New music, in-store appearances, and just all around good vibes. Patrick with Waterloo Records came in to catch up with us on some new things. Waterloo Records is on North Lamar. Go to Waterloorecords.com for more on what we talked about and for future events or you can call, 512-474-2500.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.