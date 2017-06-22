Murder-suicide suspected in death of man, woman in east Austin home

Related Coverage Two bodies found inside east Austin home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The bodies of a man and woman found in an east Austin house are being investigated as a murder-suicide by the Austin Police Department.

At around 11:39 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called for an “urgent check welfare call” on Cordell Lane, near the intersection of Manor Road and East 51st Street.

A 911 caller told police that someone inside the home was in danger. Officers tried to make contact with the people inside the house but didn’t get an answer at the front door.

Austin police say its officers determined that entering the house was warranted and announced themselves as they walked in. They found the bodies of Paisley Langmade, 37, and Caleb Harris, 31, with obvious trauma, inside one of the bedrooms.

Police said on Tuesday there is a history of activity at the home. Neighbors said multiple people have rented out the house in the last few years.

The manner and cause of death are still pending. Anyone with information on the murder-suicide should call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

