Manor ISD hosts community-wide engagement conference

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Families across Central Texas are encouraged to participate in the Manor Independent School District’s first ever Family Engagement Conference this weekend.

The district is hosting the event to help the community remain engaged in its schools and to build relationships with educators. The two-day event starting June 23 is open to parents, students and teachers from 8 a.m.until 8 p.m. at Decker Middle School, 8104 Decker Ln. in Austin.

“Family engagement is crucial to the success of Manor ISD in becoming a destination school district,” said Manor ISD Superintendent Dr. Royce Avery in a press release. “Fortunately, we are going to have two days of great, qualified presenters who are going to talk to area families, school district staff and faculty, and community leaders about how we can all work together to ensure our students succeed.”

The conference will have more than 50 presenters from throughout Texas, including educators from Austin ISD and Pflugerville ISD. In addition to exhibits, families can take free technology classes and there is also child care for children ages 3-11.

Schedule of activities:

Friday, June 23:

  • Movie & Popcorn: LEGO Batman Movie
  • Planetarium
  • Video Game Competition
  • Bounce House

Saturday, June 24:

  • Horseback Rides & Petting Zoo
  • Bounce House
  • Movie & Popcorn: Beauty and the Beast
  • All Abilities Football and Basketball
  • Painting with a Twist
  • Video Game Competition

Interested attendees can register by visiting http://www.manorisd.net/FEC/ or by contacting Stephanie Gatica, MISD Parent Liaison at 512-278-4893 or stephanie.gatica@manorisd.net.

