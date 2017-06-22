Ex-Texas nurse accused of killing dozens charged with murder

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A former Texas nurse who prosecutors say may be responsible for the deaths of up to 60 young children has been indicted on a murder charge for the second time in recent weeks.

Prosecutors in San Antonio said in a statement that 66-year-old Genene Jones was indicted Wednesday in the 1981 death of 2-year-old Rosemary Vega.

She was charged with a separate count of murder last month in the death of an 11-month-old boy.

Jones is serving a lengthy prison sentence for the 1982 killing of another toddler. But she was scheduled to be released in March under a mandatory release law in place when she was convicted.

Authorities have linked her to many more deaths of children who died under unusual circumstances during or shortly after her shifts.