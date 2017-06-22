Elgin PD: ‘No justification’ for running light that has been red 24 seconds

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — A social media post by the Elgin Police Department with some harsh words meant to bring attention to a big and potentially dangerous issue is going viral.

“There is absolutely no justification for running a light that has been red for 24 seconds,” the post made Tuesday evening says. In a video posted from a red light camera along US Highway 290 through the city, a driver can be seen speeding through a light that clearly has been red for some time. The driver appears to come inches from T-boning a pickup truck going the other direction.

“You should recall from Driver’s Education the yellow signal indicates you should begin slowing and prepare to stop, not speed up,” the post says.

The post goes on to chide people who might comment negatively about red light cameras.

“Nothing you can say will ever convince me the civil penalty this driver/vehicle owner will receive is not valid or warranted,” the post said. “If the next time they approach a red light, they stop because of it and you make it through the intersection safely, it was worth my time and their money.”

In 2016, Round Rock authorities said, in the year since their red light cameras had been removed, crashes significantly increased. Officials say the cameras were not effective at preventing crashes or drivers from running red lights. They also say they could not enforce people to pay their fines. Instead, the city replaced the red light cameras with officer enforcement.

The Texas Legislature actually handled two bills this session that could have banned red light cameras across the state. They are currently in the Texas Senate Transportation Committee’s hands, not yet made law.

“Look twice before proceeding through a green light, you never know when drivers such as this one will come barreling into your life,” the EPD’s post concluded.