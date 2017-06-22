Central Texas high school in the finals for ‘Nicest Place in America’

KXAN Staff Published:

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville High School has been named one of the top ten Nicest Places in America according to Reader’s Digest.

The school was nominated because of its supportive and welcoming environment.

Online voting began Thursday to pick the winner. According to the magazine’s website, the voting ends on July 7.

The others include:

The Doak’s House in Waterford, OH
Oriole Park in Baltimore, MD
Rock Hall, MD
Kids Cycle: NS in Shorewood, WI
Providence, RI
Gallatin, TN
Franklin, NE
Hayesville, NC
South Whidbey Island in Puget Sound, WA

The winner will be announced this fall and will be featured on the cover of the magazine’s November issue.

