Amber Alert: 15-year-old girl abducted in West Texas

ALPINE, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities in West Texas are searching for 15-year-old Stormie Clemmer.

The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Andrew Akers, 20, in connection with her abduction. Akers is driving a 2000 Ford Ranger with an unknown license plate number. He was last heard from in Alpine, Texas.

Law enforcement officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger. Clemmer is described as a white female, 5-foot-7, 100 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts and hiking shoes. Akers is described as a white male, 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the abduction should call the sheriff’s office at 432-837-3488.