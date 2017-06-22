Activities to Keep Your Kids Creating This Summer

Summer brings plenty of free time for the kids, but what happens when their days off get a little too mundane? Jennifer Perkins stopped by to show us activities to keep your kids busy on these long Summer days. You can see more of Jennifer’s DIY fun and projects by checking out JenniferPerkins.com.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.