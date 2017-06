Skull & Cakebones is known for their delicious vegan desserts, but did you know they use vegetables to color their cupcakes? Co-Owner and Chef Sasha Biesi visited us to show us how to make all-natural dyes to top off their cupcakes!

If you want to learn more about Skull & Cakebones, be sure to visit their website at skullandcakebones.com or stop in for a tasty treat at 3991 E Highway 290.