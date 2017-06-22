A Cup of Joe with UCHé

By Published:
Cup of Joe
Cup of Joe

Joe Barlow sat down with musician UCHé for a Cup of Joe at Vivel Crepes & Coffee, located at 2011 Main Street in Lakeway, Texas. UCHé’ is tall and talented and fortunately he had some extra time recently to sit down and talk with our Joe Barlow. Could UCHé help Joe in his modeling or music career? We found out in this installment of Cup of Joe. Go to uchesings.com for more details on UCHé’s music.

 

 

Sponsored by GalvesVivel Crepes & Coffee. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s