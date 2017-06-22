A Cup of Joe with UCHé

Joe Barlow sat down with musician UCHé for a Cup of Joe at Vivel Crepes & Coffee, located at 2011 Main Street in Lakeway, Texas. UCHé’ is tall and talented and fortunately he had some extra time recently to sit down and talk with our Joe Barlow. Could UCHé help Joe in his modeling or music career? We found out in this installment of Cup of Joe. Go to uchesings.com for more details on UCHé’s music.

Sponsored by GalvesVivel Crepes & Coffee. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.