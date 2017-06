MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — Regina Lewis left her home on Monday in Marble Falls and has not been heard from since.

Marble Falls police are asking for the public’s help finding Lewis, 30, who may be in danger due to a medical condition. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with blue jeans (or black stretch pants) and tennis shoes.

If you have seen Lewis, please call police at 830-693-3611.